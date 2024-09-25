Hyd: Telangana CM launches BFSI skill development program

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched a new skill development program focusing on Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted the growing unemployment issue in Telangana, particularly over the last decade.

He stated that despite significant efforts, job and employment opportunities have remained elusive for many.

“The people’s government recognizes that unemployment is a serious problem in Telangana,” said Reddy.

“Within three months of coming to power, we provided 30,000 government jobs, and recently, we released another notification for 35,000 vacancies. In the next two to three months, we plan to undertake an additional 35,000 job placements.”

The Chief Minister acknowledged that even filling 2 lakh jobs would not fully address the unemployment crisis in the state. He attributed the lack of jobs to the skills gap between graduates and industry requirements.

“Every year, 3 lakh students graduate, but many are unable to secure jobs due to a lack of industry-relevant skills,” he said.

“To tackle this issue, we have collaborated with BFSI to design skill programs tailored to industry needs. Our goal is to equip students with the necessary skills before they graduate.”

Reddy praised the BFSI sector for providing funds and support for the skill training program, which is expected to open up job opportunities in the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors.

“Our mission is to produce skilled youth who can contribute globally,” he added.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the rise in drug addiction among Telangana’s youth, particularly in the absence of employment opportunities.

He pointed out that even engineering graduates have been caught in drug-related offenses and stressed the need for collective responsibility in tackling this issue.

To further enhance skill development, the government has partnered with Tata Technologies to upgrade 65 ITIs into Advanced Technology Centers (ATCs), with plans to convert all ITIs within two years.

Special attention is also being given to improving engineering colleges and polytechnic institutions, with a strict focus on maintaining academic standards.

Through the newly established Young India Skill University, the government aims to impart valuable skills to students.

Reddy emphasized that Hyderabad should not only become an education hub but also a global centre for technical expertise and innovation.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister announced plans to establish a sports university and academy in the coming year, aiming to make Telangana a role model for the entire country.

He also lauded the achievements of Hyderabad Public School alumni, who now serve as CEOs of major global companies, and expressed his desire to leverage their experience and cooperation for the state’s development.