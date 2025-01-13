Hyderabad: 148 People Arrested for Selling Chinese Manjha

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have arrested 148 individuals involved in the illegal sale of Chinese Manjha, a dangerous synthetic nylon kite string coated with abrasive materials such as powdered glass or metal.

This material poses significant risks to public safety, wildlife, and the environment.

107 Cases Filed Since October 2024

As per police reports, 107 cases have been registered across various police stations in the city since October 2024. The authorities have taken strong action against the sale and use of Chinese Manjha, which is banned in several regions due to its hazards.

Huge Seizure of Chinese Manjha Bobbins

The Commissioner’s Task Force Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Y.V.S. Sudeendra revealed that the police had seized 7,334 Chinese Manjha bobbins, valued at approximately Rs 90 lakh, during their raids. Despite a ban on Chinese Manjha in several regions, its illegal trade continues to be a serious issue, particularly during festivals like Sankranti.

Safety Concerns and Past Fatalities

The use of Chinese Manjha has led to tragic incidents in the past. One such incident involved the death of an Army man, Kagithala Koteswar Reddy, who was killed when Chinese Manjha slit his throat while riding a scooty on the Indira Reddy Flyover in Langer House, Hyderabad. This and other incidents have heightened concerns about the material’s danger to both humans and animals.

Government Efforts to Enforce Ban

The Forest Department has been actively working to enforce the ban on Chinese Manjha during the Sankranti festival. In 2016, the state government issued a total ban on the use of the material to protect birds and humans alike. Further orders have been issued by the Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department to prohibit the procurement, sale, and use of Chinese Manjha.

Also Read: Hyderabad’s Surge in Scarlet Fever Cases: How to Protect Your Child This Winter

Police Crackdown Reduces Availability of Chinese Manjha

In response to the growing concerns, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand had alerted all Task Force teams and law enforcement officers well in advance. The police conducted extensive raids with seven Task Force teams, led by DCP Sudeendra and Additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao. These efforts resulted in the booking of 107 cases and the apprehension of 148 individuals involved in the sale of the banned material.

Positive Outcome and Shift to Safer Alternatives

As a result of the police crackdown, the availability of Chinese Manjha has significantly decreased, and no major incidents have been reported this year. Local dealers have shifted to selling thread Manjha, which is safer for both humans and animals. Authorities have also noted a positive response from the community, as the risks associated with Chinese Manjha are minimized.