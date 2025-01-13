Hyderabad’s Surge in Scarlet Fever Cases: How to Protect Your Child This Winter
Hyderabad is experiencing an increase in scarlet fever cases among children aged 5 to 15 years, alongside other viral fevers, as the winter season intensifies.
Senior pediatricians in the city have raised concerns about the rising trend and urge parents to be vigilant about the symptoms associated with this bacterial infection.
What is Scarlet Fever?
Scarlet fever is a bacterial infection caused by Group A Streptococcus (GAS), which primarily affects children. It is highly contagious and can spread rapidly in close-contact settings like schools. Symptoms usually develop within 2 to 5 days of exposure to the bacteria.
Key Symptoms of Scarlet Fever to Watch Out For:
- Fever
- Sore throat with red and painful tonsils
- A rash resembling sandpaper that often appears on the second day
- Strawberry-like tongue, which appears red and bumpy
According to Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh, a leading developmental pediatrician in Hyderabad, if a child exhibits these symptoms, it is essential to seek medical advice promptly. “We are seeing an increasing number of children aged 5 to 15 with scarlet fever in recent days. If your child develops fever, sore throat, or a rash, consult a pediatrician immediately,” Dr. Santosh advised.
How Does Scarlet Fever Spread?
Scarlet fever is highly contagious and can spread through the following ways:
- Sneezing or coughing from an infected person
- Sharing food or water
- Touching contaminated surfaces and transferring the bacteria to the nose and mouth
Parents are advised not to send their child to school or any public places until they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours to prevent further spread of the infection.
Treatment for Scarlet Fever
Scarlet fever can be effectively treated with antibiotics when administered promptly. Delaying treatment can lead to severe complications, including potential damage to the heart and kidneys. Dr. Santosh emphasized that timely antibiotic treatment is crucial for a full recovery and to avoid long-term health risks.
“Do not delay treatment, as it can cause serious implications for your child’s heart and kidney health,” Dr. Santosh warned.
Preventing the Spread of Scarlet Fever
To prevent the spread of scarlet fever, parents should:
- Ensure their child follows good hygiene practices, such as frequent handwashing.
- Keep children who are symptomatic at home until they have completed the prescribed antibiotic treatment.
- Avoid sharing personal items like cups, utensils, or towels.