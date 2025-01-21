Hyderabad: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide at Kacheguda Railway Station

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded at Kacheguda railway station early Tuesday morning when a 17-year-old girl was discovered dead on the railway tracks, in a suspected case of suicide.

Incident Details

The deceased, a minor hailing from Siddipet, was residing at the Andhra Mahila Sabha hostel situated within the Osmania University campus. The unfortunate event occurred between 7:30 AM and 7:45 AM. A vigilant passenger spotted the body on the tracks and promptly alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Police Statement

Inspector Yellappa of the GRP confirmed the incident and stated that the body had been sent to the Osmania mortuary for a postmortem examination. As of now, the reason behind the extreme step remains unknown.

Legal Proceedings

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNS. Inspector Yellappa also mentioned that the sections might be altered based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

Also Read: Hyderabad GHMC Officials Demolish Roadside Structures in LB Nagar; Puncture Shop Owner Expresses Discontent

Community in Shock

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community. Authorities are appealing to anyone who might have insights into the circumstances leading to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Mental Health Support

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health challenges, do not hesitate to reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional. Local helplines are also available to provide support in times of need.