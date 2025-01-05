Hyderabad: 52 Additional Sankranti Special Trains Announced Between These Stations to Clear Extra Rush

South Central Railway announces 52 additional Sankranti special trains to manage the extra passenger rush during the festival season. The trains will run between key stations, offering more travel options for passengers.

Hyderabad: In a bid to manage the increased rush of passengers during the Sankranti festival season, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of 52 additional special trains across various routes. These trains will run between key destinations to accommodate the surge in travelers.

Special Trains for the Sankranti Festival

The South-Central Railway has planned these additional services to ensure smoother travel for passengers heading to various destinations during the festival. These special trains will cover different regions in the state, stopping at multiple stations along the way.

Charlapalli – Tirupati – Charlapalli Special Trains

Train No. 07077/07078 will run as a special service on January 6 and 7, with a halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta in both directions. These special trains will include 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper, and General Second-Class coaches.

Charlapalli – Tirupati – Charlapalli Special Trains

Another set of special trains, Train No. 02764/02763, will operate on January 8, 11, 15, 9, 12, and 16. These services will stop at stations like Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta.

Vikarabad – Kakinada Town – Charlapalli Special Trains

Train No. 07037/0038 will operate one service on January 13 and 14. These trains will stop at various key stations such as Lingampalli, Secunderabad, Charlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, and Piduguralla among others. This train will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper, and General Second Class coaches.

Kacheguda – Tirupati – Kacheguda Special Trains

Two services of Train No. 07655/07656 will be available on January 9, 16, and 10, 17. Passengers can board these special trains, which will halt at stations including Malkajgiri, Charlapalli, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, and other major stations.

Charlapalli – Narsapur – Charlapalli Special Trains

These trains will run on January 11, 18, and 12, 19, stopping at stations like Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Bhimavaram Town, and Palakollu. These special services will have 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper, and General Second Class coaches.

Secunderabad – Kakinada Town – Secunderabad Special Trains

Train No. 07078/07079 will run two services on January 12 and 19, with return services on the same day. The trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot stations.

Charlapalli – Kakinada Town – Charlapalli Special Trains

On January 8, 10, 12, 14, 9, 11, 13, and 15, Train No. 07031/07032 will run four services, making stops at various stations across the route, including Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot.

Nanded – Kakinada Town – Nanded Special Trains

Special Train No. 07487/07488 will operate on January 6, 13, and 7, 14, covering stations such as Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Nizamabad, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot.

Charlapalli – Srikakulam Rd – Charlapalli Special Trains

These special trains will run on January 9, 12, 14, and 10, 13, 15, making stops at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, and other stations.

Kacheguda – Srikakulam Rd – Kacheguda Special Trains

One special train service of Train No. 07041/07042 will operate on January 7 and 8, with stops at Malkajgiri, Charlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry among others.

These additional Sankranti special trains are a significant initiative by South Central Railway to manage the extra rush of passengers during the festival. The wide array of routes and services across various destinations is expected to ensure a smooth travel experience for passengers.