Hyderabad: Aarogyasri and Aarogya Bhadratha Cards Face Suspension in Super-Specialty Hospitals, here is Why?

Hyderabad: Super-specialty private hospitals in Hyderabad providing healthcare services to the police department under the Aarogya Bhadratha scheme have announced their decision to suspend services starting Monday. This decision comes in response to pending medical bills yet to be cleared by the State government.

Hyderabad: TSHA Demands Bill Clearance

The Telangana Specialty Hospitals Association (TSHA), representing the network of super-specialty hospitals, had previously sought the government’s intervention regarding unpaid bills. On January 9, the association issued a letter urging the government to clear medical bills that have been pending for over a year.

The TSHA has stated that failure to address the issue has left them with no choice but to halt services under the Aarogya Bhadratha scheme from January 20, 2025. Reports indicate that the pending bills amount to nearly ₹1,000 crore.

Aarogyasri Scheme Also Affected

In addition to the Aarogya Bhadratha scheme, the State-run Aarogyasri Health Insurance scheme is facing a similar crisis. Smaller and mid-sized hospitals in Telangana have already suspended medical services for Aarogyasri beneficiaries as of January 10 due to unpaid bills.

Concerns Over Patient Care

The suspension of these critical schemes has raised concerns about the availability of healthcare services for police personnel and other beneficiaries. The State government is yet to issue a formal response to the growing crisis.

Hospitals and associations continue to press for immediate resolution, emphasizing the urgent need for reimbursement to sustain operations and provide uninterrupted medical care.