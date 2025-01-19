Telangana: Congress to Issue 40 Lakh Ration Cards, Including Pending Applications, Details Inside

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for spreading false information about ration card issuance in Telangana. He accused the BRS, which managed to issue less than 40,000 ration cards during its decade-long tenure, of lacking the moral authority to question the Congress government’s initiatives aimed at benefiting over 40 lakh individuals.

Pending Applications from BRS Era

The minister revealed that during the BRS regime:

12.07 lakh applications for new ration cards were left pending at Mee Seva centers.

for new ration cards were left pending at Mee Seva centers. 18 lakh requests for adding members to existing cards went unprocessed.

for adding members to existing cards went unprocessed. An additional 10 lakh applications were received during the Congress-led Praja Palana program.

The Congress government plans to address these pending applications by considering data from caste surveys, socio-economic records, and submissions through Praja Palana and Mee Seva centers. New applications will also be accepted during Gram Sabhas scheduled from January 21 to 24.

Ensuring Inclusive Coverage

Minister Reddy assured that the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, is dedicated to ensuring food security for all deserving citizens. The issuance of new ration cards begins on January 26, benefiting an additional 40 lakh individuals. The process will be fair and transparent, and no existing ration cards will be canceled.

Currently, Telangana has 89.96 lakh ration cards, covering 281.7 lakh beneficiaries, with 73.63% of the population receiving benefits under various schemes.

Additional Development Efforts

Speaking in Huzurnagar, Uttam Kumar Reddy reviewed preparations for Urs celebrations at Jan Pahad Dargah, inspected the Jan Pahad Lift Irrigation Scheme, and oversaw progress on housing colony projects. He emphasized the Congress government’s commitment to undoing damage caused by the BRS and ensuring governance that restores public trust.