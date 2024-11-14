Hyderabad ACP Booked for Attempting to Shield Drunk Driver at Checkpoint

Hyderabad: In a shocking turn of events, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Hyderabad has been booked after he allegedly tried to shield a man caught driving under the influence of alcohol. The incident, which occurred on the night of November 12-13, came to light on Thursday after a video surfaced showing the ACP attempting to obstruct a drunk-driving checkpoint operation.

The Incident at SR Nagar Metro Station

The altercation took place near SR Nagar Metro Station when traffic police set up a routine drunk-driving checkpoint. ACP Suman Kumar, a traffic officer from Siddipet district, was in a car with three other individuals when the vehicle was stopped for a breath analyzer test.

According to police reports, the driver of the Tata Safari, identified as N. Jaypal Reddy, a businessman from Alwal, was seen shifting from the driver’s seat to the rear seat just before the checkpoint. One of the passengers, N. Srinivas, took the driver’s seat as the vehicle approached the checkpoint, prompting the police to stop the vehicle and conduct a breath test on both men.

ACP Intervenes, Escalates Situation

As the traffic police officer, Sub-Inspector G. Kantha Rao, approached the vehicle, both men refused to cooperate with the breath analyzer test. ACP Suman Kumar, who was in plainclothes, then reportedly intervened, attempting to prevent the police from conducting their duties. He introduced himself as an officer and insisted that the driver be allowed to proceed without submitting to the test.

In his complaint, Sub-Inspector Kantha Rao mentioned that the ACP became increasingly aggressive and entered into a heated argument with the police team. The situation escalated when the ACP allegedly pushed Kantha Rao and struck the bonnet of the vehicle, causing damage.

Arrest and Breath Analyzer Test

After the confrontation, SI Kantha Rao called for backup, and an interceptor vehicle was dispatched to the scene. The original driver, N. Jaypal Reddy, was escorted to Madhura Nagar Police Station, where he was subjected to a breath analyzer test. The test revealed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 39 mg/1000 ml, well above the permissible limit of 30 mg/1000 ml.

The passengers, N. Srinivas and G. Venkat Rao, were also involved in the incident but were not subjected to further action at the time.

Case Registered Against ACP and Others

A video of the entire incident was captured by Constable Kaveri, who had observed the driver’s attempt to switch seats as they approached the checkpoint. Based on a formal complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Kantha Rao, a case was registered against ACP Suman Kumar and three others at Madhura Nagar Police Station.

The charges include:

Section 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant)

Section 238 (concealing or destroying evidence or providing false information to protect an offender)

Section 221 (obstruction of a public servant in the performance of their duties)

Sections 185, 188, and 205 of the Motor Vehicles Act (driving under the influence of alcohol, violating public safety rules).

Public Reaction and Police Accountability

The incident has drawn widespread attention, with many questioning the actions of the senior police officer, especially in light of his role in law enforcement. The video showing the ACP’s aggressive behavior has been shared widely on social media, leading to public outrage and calls for greater accountability in police actions.

The Hyderabad Police Department has yet to issue an official statement on the matter, but sources suggest that internal investigations are underway.

Conclusion

The incident has sparked a debate on police accountability and the importance of adhering to legal procedures, especially when dealing with violations such as drunk driving. As the investigation continues, the Hyderabad Police Department faces mounting pressure to take appropriate action and ensure that justice is served.