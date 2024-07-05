Hyderabad All Set to Welcome Mohammed Siraj with a Victory Rally, Here Are the Details

Hyderabad: Cricket enthusiasts in Hyderabad are gearing up to honor Mohammed Siraj, the city’s fast bowling sensation and a key member of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team.

A victory rally for Siraj is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM from Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam and will conclude at Eidgah Ground.

Following Team India’s triumphant return from the T20 World Cup in Barbados, the players received a grand welcome in Mumbai on Thursday. A special victory parade was organized in the city, with images and videos of the jubilant crowd celebrating the champions widely shared online.

Siraj, the only Hyderabadi cricketer in the recent T20 World Cup squad, is expected to draw a massive crowd for the rally in his hometown. Residents are advised to plan their commutes accordingly, as the event is likely to cause significant traffic disruptions.

The victory parade in Hyderabad is a testament to the city’s pride in Siraj’s achievements and the Indian cricket team’s success on the global stage.