Hyderabad: Apartment Demolished in Madhapur; Residents in Tears

Hyderabad: Stepping up its action to save lakes in and around the city, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRAA) on Sunday demolished illegal structures at different places

It demolished apartments in the Madhapur area as they were illegally built in the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Sunnam Cheruvu Lake.

HYDRAA also demolished villas at Mallampet in Dundigal municipality of Medchal Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The villas of Sri Lakshmi Srinivas Constructions were built in the FTL and Buffer Zone of Katwa Cheruvu Lake. Eight villas were identified for demolition. HYDRAA officials in coordination with other departments and amid tight security by police launched the demolition early in the morning.

According to officials, the villas were constructed in violation of rules by encroaching on the FTL and buffer zone of the lake.

HYDRAA officials also started demolition in HMT Colony and Vani Nagar in Ameenpur municipality in Sangareddy districts. The operation was being carried out with the support of revenue and municipal officials.

HYDRAA has so far reclaimed 43 acres of land of lakes, ponds, and other water bodies encroached upon by politicians of various parties, VIPs and real estate developers.

HYDRA said it reclaimed 4.9 acres of land of Thummidikunta Lake in Madhapur by demolishing the N-Convention of popular actor Nagarjuna last month.

The authority on August 18 reclaimed 15 acres of land of Gandipet Lake by demolishing structures belonging to former Union minister and Congress leader Pallam Raju’s brother Pallam Anand (ORO sports), Kaveri seeds owner and former minister of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam G.V. Bhasker Rao, BJP leader Sunil Reddy, who contested as MLA candidate from Manthani constituency and Anupama, wife of Srinivas (Pro kabaddi owner).

HYDRA on August 10 reclaimed 12 acres of heritage lake Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla in Rajendranagar by demolishing illegal structures belonging to AIMIM MLA Mohammed Mubeen and MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig.

The Congress government recently constituted HYDRA for Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR) for the purpose of disaster management, asset protection and other functions.

This body has also been tasked with the protection of government assets like parks, layout open spaces, playgrounds, lakes, and nalas.

Headed by IPS officer A. V. Ranganath, HYDRA has been demolishing illegal structures in and around the city for the last couple of weeks to reclaim the encroached land of water bodies.