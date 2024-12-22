Hyderabad Appoints 39 Transgender as Traffic Assistants in Revolutionary Initiative

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking move towards social inclusion, the Telangana government has appointed 39 transgender individuals as Traffic Police Assistants, marking a historic step in providing equal employment opportunities for the community. The recruits underwent a 15-day training program and performed their first traffic drill on Sunday, December 22, at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) before Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand.

The transgender traffic assistants are set to begin their official duties on Monday, December 23, 2024, and will serve under the same status as Home Guards. The move comes as part of a pilot project aimed at integrating transgender people into government service roles, with the hope of expanding this initiative to other departments in the future.

A Step Towards Social Inclusion

Addressing the newly appointed transgender assistants, Commissioner C.V. Anand emphasized the significance of the project. He noted that the performance of these individuals in their new roles would play a key role in the state’s decision to include transgender people in various other government sectors based on the results of this pilot program.

“Today, the entire country is looking at Telangana’s initiative. This will set a new precedent for social acceptance and provide an opportunity to break the social stigma that the transgender community has faced for generations,” said Commissioner Anand.

A Revolutionary Move

Describing the government’s initiative as “innovative and revolutionary,” Anand stated that this move would provide a meaningful opportunity for transgender people to integrate into society in a positive and productive manner. He explained that traffic signals and related duties were particularly suitable for the transgender community, as many were already familiar with these locations.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the transgender community to contribute meaningfully to society. Stationing them at traffic signals, where they can interact with the public, will not only ensure their active participation in civic duties but also improve their social acceptance,” added Commissioner Anand.

A Historic First for Telangana

The appointment of transgender individuals to roles in the police department is a first in Telangana and could pave the way for similar efforts in other parts of India. By hiring transgender individuals as Traffic Police Assistants, the Telangana government is actively working to bridge the gap of inequality that has long marginalized the community.

With this initiative, Telangana has set an example for other states to follow in terms of inclusivity and social reform. The state’s effort to provide employment opportunities for the transgender community demonstrates a commitment to creating a more equitable and just society for all its citizens.

Future Prospects

The success of this pilot project will be closely monitored by the government, with hopes to extend such opportunities to other sectors. The transgender assistants will not only assist in traffic management but will also play a crucial role in fostering awareness and social change by challenging preconceived notions about the community.

As Telangana takes a significant step toward creating a more inclusive workforce, this initiative stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment for the transgender community, helping them move closer to mainstream society while breaking barriers that have held them back for so long.

With this bold move, Hyderabad and Telangana are showing the way for a more inclusive and progressive future.