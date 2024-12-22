Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme: No Need to Go to Hajj House, Then Where to Apply and Submit Documents?

The Government of Telangana has launched the Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme 2024 to empower women from minority communities. The scheme offers many benefits to enhance economic status and social participation. In its first phase, it will benefit 15,000 women, providing them with skill development opportunities, free sewing machines, and financial support to help start small businesses or work as street vendors.

Important Notice: Submit Documents Online – No Need to Visit Hajj House

A crucial notice from the Telangana government states that no applicants should go to the Hajj House for document submission. All document submissions must be done online only, through the official website. Meeseva authorities have been instructed not to ask the public to visit the Hajj House, and individuals are urged to follow the online application procedure to ensure a smooth and hassle-free process.

Key Details of the Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme:

Scheme Name: Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme

Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme Launched by: Telangana State Government

Telangana State Government Implemented by: Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC)

Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) Target Group: Women from minority communities

Women from minority communities Benefits: Free sewing machines, small business loans, skill development

Free sewing machines, small business loans, skill development Application Dates: From December 13, 2024, to December 31, 2024

From December 13, 2024, to December 31, 2024 Application Mode: Online and Offline

Online and Offline Official Website: https://tsmfc.in/

Eligibility Criteria

To avail of the benefits, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Residency: Permanent residents of Telangana Gender: Female applicants only Community: Women from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, or Parsi communities Age: Between 18 to 55 years Income: Annual family income below INR 1.5 lakh (rural) or INR 2 lakh (urban) Employment Status: Not currently engaged in income-generating employment

Required Documents

Applicants should have the following documents ready:

Aadhar Card

Ration Card

Mobile Number

Address Proof

Age Proof

Income Proof

Minority Certificate

Bank Account Details

Recent Photograph

Online Application Process

The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) has streamlined the process, making it simple and accessible online. Applicants can follow these steps:

Visit the official website https://tsmfc.in/. Navigate to the Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme section and click on “Apply Now.” Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents. Complete the declaration and submit your application.

This initiative is a significant step toward empowering women in rural and urban areas, particularly those from minority communities. The Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme offers a wide range of opportunities, from skill development and financial assistance to providing sewing machines to start small businesses from home. The government encourages all eligible women to apply before the December 31, 2024, deadline and take full advantage of this empowering opportunity.

For any updates or clarifications, applicants are advised to visit the official website and stay informed.