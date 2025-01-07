Hyderabad: Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover Named After Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the second-longest flyover in Hyderabad on Monday, January 6, 2025. The 4.04-kilometer-long six-lane bidirectional flyover connects Nehru Zoo Park and Aramghar, two key areas in the city, and is expected to ease traffic congestion in the region. The flyover has been named in honor of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92.

Flyover Cost and Significance

The flyover has been built at a cost of Rs 799.74 crore and is designed to accommodate heavy traffic. With its strategic placement, it will significantly improve connectivity between two vital parts of Hyderabad. The decision to name the flyover after Dr. Manmohan Singh is a tribute to his contributions, especially the passing of the bill to form Telangana during his tenure as Prime Minister.

CM A Revanth Reddy’s Vision for Hyderabad’s Development

In his speech during the inauguration, CM Revanth Reddy expressed his commitment to the development of Hyderabad and emphasized the importance of working collaboratively with all stakeholders, including the Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (MIM). “We will move forward with the MIM for city development. We pursue politics only during the elections and move together with everyone for Hyderabad’s development,” said the Chief Minister. He stressed that development must be viewed as a people’s movement, with the city’s progress benefiting all residents.

Plans for Further Development in Hyderabad

CM Reddy also shared future development plans for Hyderabad, including the completion of the Regional Ring Road, which he believes will further elevate the city’s infrastructure. He announced plans for the construction of a cable bridge over Mir Alam Tank, which will be developed into a major tourist attraction. Additionally, the Chief Minister revealed that the foundation stone for a new Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal would be laid soon, marking another key step in the city’s growth.

A Vision for a Modern and Inclusive Hyderabad

As the city continues to expand, CM Revanth Reddy’s administration remains focused on modernizing infrastructure while ensuring inclusive development. The inauguration of the flyover in honor of Dr. Manmohan Singh marks a significant milestone in the city’s infrastructure development and reinforces the state’s commitment to honoring key historical figures.

With these ambitious plans, Hyderabad is poised to become an even more attractive and modern city, enhancing the quality of life for its residents and solidifying its position as a growing metropolitan hub.