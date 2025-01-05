Hyderabad: Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover Completed, Opening Date Announced

The Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover in Hyderabad is officially completed and will open on January 6, 2025. This major infrastructure project promises to reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity across key city areas.

Hyderabad’s Long-Awaited Infrastructure Project

The highly anticipated Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover in Hyderabad is set to open to the public on January 6, 2025. Spanning 4.04 kilometers, this six-lane, bi-directional flyover is poised to become the city’s second-longest, offering significant relief to the traffic congestion plaguing the stretch between Aramghar and Bahadurpura.

Inauguration Details

The grand inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place at 4 PM on the Zoo Park side of the flyover. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will formally inaugurate the flyover, with Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi also in attendance.

The inauguration, initially planned for December 3, 2024, was delayed to align with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) vision for a high-profile launch by the Chief Minister.

Transforming Commuter Experience

Designed to streamline traffic flow, the flyover will serve as a vital link connecting key areas of the city. Once operational, it is expected to significantly reduce travel time for commuters passing through:

Aramghar

Shastripuram

Kalapathar

Darul Uloom

Shivrampally

Hassannagar

The project is especially beneficial for visitors to the Nehru Zoological Park, as it promises a smoother, hassle-free commute.

A Landmark in Urban Development

The Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover is a milestone in Hyderabad’s efforts to enhance its urban infrastructure. The strategic design and construction reflect the city’s commitment to addressing traffic issues and improving connectivity.

As one of the city’s key infrastructure developments, this flyover represents Hyderabad’s ongoing transformation into a modern, commuter-friendly metropolis.

Stay tuned for updates as the city prepares to welcome this vital addition to its road network.