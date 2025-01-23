Hyderabad: Attempted Theft at Kotak Mahindra Bank ATM Center in Kothi: Youth Arrested: Video

A youth, Gautam Rajesh, was arrested for attempting to steal from an ATM at a Kotak Mahindra Bank center in Kothi, Hyderabad. The incident was captured on CCTV, leading to his quick arrest.

Hyderabad: In a daring attempt to steal from an ATM, a young man was arrested after trying to break into an ATM machine at a Kotak Mahindra Bank center located in Kothi, Hyderabad. The incident occurred when there was no security guard present at the ATM center, giving the suspect an opportunity to carry out his plan.

The Failed Attempt

The accused, identified as Gautam Rajesh, attempted to open the ATM machine at the Kothi center. He tried for a significant period but was unable to get the machine open. Frustrated by his failure, Gautam became enraged and threw the ATM machine to the ground, causing significant damage.

Quick Action Leads to Arrest

The entire incident was captured on the ATM’s CCTV cameras, which provided clear evidence of the suspect’s actions. Based on the footage, the police were able to identify Gautam Rajesh as the perpetrator and swiftly tracked him down.

Upon his arrest, Gautam reportedly confessed to the crime, stating that he was attempting to break into the machine in the hope of accessing the cash inside.

Investigation and Future Precautions

The police have initiated further investigations to determine if Gautam has been involved in similar crimes. Meanwhile, authorities are taking additional steps to ensure better security measures at ATM centers in Kothi and surrounding areas to prevent such incidents in the future.