Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Wife Dismembered Her Body and Boiled in Pressure Cooker

Hyderabad: A gruesome murder has come to light in Telangana’s capital, where a 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband, who dismembered her body and boiled the parts in a pressure cooker before disposing of them in various locations.

The incident occurred on January 16 under Meerpet police station limits and was discovered two days later when the victim’s parents lodged a missing person complaint. The accused, Gurumurthy, 45-year-old former army personnel now working as a security guard at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Kanchanbagh, confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The victim, Venkata Madhavi, had been married to Gurumurthy for 13 years, and the couple shared two children. According to police, the couple frequently quarreled, and the latest argument reportedly escalated into violence. Gurumurthy is said to have killed his wife, cut her body into pieces, and boiled them in a pressure cooker before dumping the remains in Jillelaguda Cheruvu (a lake) and other areas.

Police grew suspicious after learning about the couple’s frequent disputes and inconsistencies in Gurumurthy’s statements. Upon questioning, he admitted to the crime but gave conflicting accounts of how he committed the murder and disposed of the remains.

Authorities are currently investigating the case and conducting searches in the suspected disposal locations. “The accused’s claims are being verified, and further details will be shared as the investigation progresses,” said a senior officer.

The community is in shock over the horrifying details of the crime. The victim’s children are now in the care of relatives as police continue their investigation. This case highlights the urgent need to address domestic disputes and prevent them from escalating into violence.

