Turkey: 76 Killed in Devastating Hotel Fire at Ski Resort in Northwestern

Ankara: A tragic fire tore through a 12-storey hotel at a popular ski resort in northwestern Turkey on Monday, claiming at least 76 lives and leaving 51 others injured. The blaze struck the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya, located in the Koroglu mountains of Bolu province, some 300 kilometers east of Istanbul, during the school holiday season. The fire erupted early in the morning and quickly spread, causing panic among the 238 registered guests.

Chaos and Desperation as Guests Flee the Flames

The fire broke out around 3:27 a.m. and guests on the upper floors struggled to escape, with many attempting to climb down using sheets and blankets. Atakan Yelkovan, a hotel guest, described the chaotic scene as people screamed and tried to flee the building. “Some tried to jump,” he said, recalling the frantic moments as the fire spread. Unfortunately, at least two people died after jumping from the building in desperation to escape the inferno.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that 45 of the 76 victims had been identified, and the search for the remaining victims continued. Among those killed was Nedim Turkmen, a columnist for Sozcu newspaper, who died along with his wife and two children.

Emergency Response and Investigations

The first firefighting teams arrived on the scene at 4:15 a.m., nearly an hour after the fire was reported. A total of 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances were dispatched to the hotel, but the hotel’s wooden cladding, which was designed in a chalet style, may have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. Parts of the hotel were situated on a slope, making it challenging for fire crews to reach all areas of the building.

The hotel had been inspected in 2021 and 2024, with no issues reported regarding fire safety, according to Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. However, witnesses suggested that the hotel’s fire detection system failed to activate, contributing to the chaos. Yelkovan, a guest at the hotel, mentioned that the alarm did not go off, and it took about an hour for emergency responders to arrive.

Government Response and Legal Action

In response to the tragedy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a day of national mourning, ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff at government buildings and Turkish diplomatic missions worldwide. He also promised that all necessary steps would be taken to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

Six prosecutors have been appointed to lead the investigation into the cause of the fire, which is believed to have originated in the hotel’s restaurant section. Nine people, including the hotel’s owner, have been detained for questioning as part of the probe.

Other Incidents and Ongoing Evacuations

As a precaution, other hotels in the Kartalkaya resort were evacuated, and guests were relocated to nearby hotels in Bolu. Meanwhile, in another ski resort in central Turkey, a gas explosion at the Yildiz Mountain Winter Sports Center in Sivas province injured four people, including two skiers and their instructor. The explosion caused second-degree burns to one instructor.

The events at both resorts highlight the challenges faced by emergency responders and the ongoing risks to public safety in high-traffic winter tourist areas.