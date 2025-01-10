Hyderabad: Bank Employee Dies by Suicide Due to Suspected Work Pressure

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old woman, identified as K. Satya Lavanya, an associate manager at a private bank, succumbed to injuries on Friday after attempting suicide by jumping from a multi-storey building in Bachupally on Thursday evening.

Work Pressure Suspected as the Cause

The incident has raised concerns over workplace stress, with initial reports indicating that work pressure may have driven Lavanya to take the extreme step. A native of Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh, she resided with her husband, B. Veera Mohan, and in-laws at KCR Colony, Bachupally. Lavanya worked at a bank located in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, a nearby area.

Lavanya’s Struggles with Work Pressure

According to the Bachupally police, Lavanya had shared her struggles with friends and relatives, expressing her inability to handle mounting work pressure. The family had been preparing to travel to their native place for Sankranti when the tragedy occurred.

Incident Details

On Thursday evening, after returning home from work, Lavanya went to the apartment terrace while her family was away and jumped off. Neighbors rushed to her aid and took her to a nearby private hospital. Despite efforts by medical staff, she passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Police Investigation

The Bachupally police have registered a case and are investigating the incident from all possible angles. Statements from family members, friends, and colleagues are being recorded to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

Call for Attention to Workplace Mental Health

This tragic incident underscores the need for organizations to prioritize employee mental health and create supportive work environments. Experts emphasize the importance of recognizing signs of stress and seeking professional help to prevent such unfortunate events.

Help is Available

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, reach out to mental health professionals or helpline services for assistance.