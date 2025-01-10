Hyderabad Police Nab 23 Cyber Fraudsters in Nationwide Operation

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, Hyderabad police have apprehended 23 individuals involved in cyber fraud through a nationwide operation spanning multiple states.

Extensive Operations Across Five States

The operation was conducted in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The accused were linked to 30 cases in Telangana and 359 cases across India, highlighting the widespread nature of their activities.

Details of Arrested Individuals and Cases

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cyber Crimes, Dara Kavitha, revealed that the arrested offenders had been exploiting systemic loopholes to perpetrate financial frauds. The detected cases include:

Investment fraud: 5 cases

5 cases Digital arrest scams: 2 cases

2 cases Trading frauds: 3 cases

3 cases Job frauds: 2 cases

2 cases APK file fraud: 1 case

The total financial loss reported by victims in these cases amounted to nearly ₹5.30 crore.

Seized Items and Evidence

During the operations, police seized:

₹40,000 in cash

25 mobile phones

45 SIM cards

29 bank passbooks and chequebooks

23 debit/credit cards

1 laptop

3 QR code scanners

5 shell company stamps

Advanced Investigative Measures

The operations, carried out by five specialized teams, used detailed intelligence and advanced investigative techniques to track down the accused. Coordination with police units across various states was crucial in uncovering the networks behind these fraud schemes.

“Special attention was given to arresting critical players such as bank officials, mule bank account suppliers, and kingpins who facilitated fraudulent activities,” said DCP Dara Kavitha.

Recovery and Dismantling Syndicates

Police successfully refunded ₹39 lakh to victims in three cases.

Significant assets and financial instruments were recovered.

Organized fraud syndicates were dismantled, ensuring justice for victims.

Citizen Advisory: Stay Alert Against Cyber Fraud

The Cyber Crime Police urged citizens to remain cautious, especially on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

Avoid engaging with individuals offering high returns on small investments.

Be wary of unknown calls or messages.

Verify claims by visiting the nearest police station, as law enforcement agencies do not issue digital arrests or demand money to prove innocence.

This operation highlights the Hyderabad police’s commitment to combating cybercrime and ensuring the safety of citizens in the digital age.