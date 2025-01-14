Hyderabad: Boy Injured in Accident at Chaderghat Bada Bridge While Chasing Kite

Chaderghat: A young boy sustained injuries after an accident at the Chaderghat Bada Bridge while chasing a kite on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the boy, caught up in the excitement of the outdoor activity, lost control and was hurt. He was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility by an ambulance (108) for prompt medical care.

A Cautionary Tale for Parents

This unfortunate accident serves as a stark reminder for parents and guardians to ensure the safety of children during outdoor activities. With the arrival of festivals like Makar Sankranti, kite flying is a popular recreational activity. However, it’s important for parents to monitor their children closely to prevent accidents that can occur when they are too involved in such activities.

Prompt Medical Response

pic.twitter.com/rWvw1lb6pX — RSB NEWS 9 (@ShabazBaba) January 14, 2025

The emergency response team acted quickly, getting the boy the necessary medical attention in time. Authorities have not yet provided further details on the extent of his injuries but have assured that the young boy is receiving care.

Safety Tips for Parents During Outdoor Activities

Supervision: Always supervise children during outdoor activities, especially when they are near roads or bridges. Safety Gear: Consider providing safety gear like helmets or knee pads during activities that involve running or physical movement. Awareness: Teach children to be aware of their surroundings and not to engage in dangerous behavior while playing.

As the city celebrates the festive season, it is essential to be cautious and ensure the well-being of children while they enjoy outdoor games.