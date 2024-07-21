Hyderabad Braces for Heavy Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Several Districts for Next Three Days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains across the state for the next three days.

An orange alert has been issued for several districts including Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, and Warangal.

In response to the forecast, authorities have been placed on high alert to manage potential emergencies. The state government is taking necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has closely monitored the situation, particularly the overflow of Pedavagu in Bhadradri district.

He has directed Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to gather information about the farmers who have lost their crops due to the adverse weather conditions.

Citizens are advised to stay alert and take necessary safety measures during this period of heavy rainfall.