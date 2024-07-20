Hyderabad | Certificate course in Transplant coordinator program, applications invited

Hyderabad: Applications are invited from eligible candidates of Telangana State for admission into one-year certificate course in Transplant coordinator program in the department of Nephrology four seats for the year 2024.

The candidates are requested to visit website: www.nims.edu.in for online application, prospectus and also for any updates.

The last date for submission of online application is August 10.

The hard copy of online application shall be submitted along with supporting documents as detailed in prospectus in person or by post (preferably by India postal services) so as to reach the Associate Dean, Academic-2, 2nd floor, Old OPD Block, NIMS, Punjagutta, Hyderabad-82, Telangana on or before August 13, 5 pm.