Hyderabad: CM Revanth, Senior Congress leaders attend Eid celebrations at Shabbir Ali’s residence

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other personalities, including senior Congress leaders, attended Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations held at residence of Mohammed Ali Shabbir, advisor to the Telangana government and Congress stalwart, here on Thursday.

Chief Minister @revanth_anumula Garu at Shabbir Ali Ji’s residence on the occasion of Eid celebrations. pic.twitter.com/eGLCro9edZ April 11, 2024

In a historic gathering, distinguished figures from diverse spheres of life converged at Shabbir Ali’s residence in Jubilee Hills area of the city to extend their warm wishes on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

CM @revanth_anumula visited the residence of TG Govt advisor shabbir Ali on the occasion of Ramazan Festival pic.twitter.com/yi6DJltRUW — jacobrossbhoompag (@jacobbhooopag) April 11, 2024

The Chief Minister, in a gesture of respect and goodwill, graced Shabbir Ali’s residence with his presence early in the morning before his departure to Delhi.

He spent nearly an hour with the family, sharing light-hearted moments and relishing traditional Eid-ul-Fitr delicacy, Sheer Khorma.

In the afternoon, about 150 select guests, including Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, attended delicious lunch hosted by Shabbir Ali.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Shabbir Ali said, “Eid-ul-Fitr is not just a festival; it is a celebration of togetherness and shared joy. Hyderabad, with its rich tapestry of cultures, resonates with the essence of this occasion…”