Hyderabad: Couple Steals Gold and Diamonds Worth Over Rs 2 Crore from Employer’s House

Hyderabad

A couple working as servants in a house in Narayanguda allegedly committed a major burglary, making away with property worth over Rs 2 crore.

Hyderabad: A couple working as servants in a house in Narayanguda allegedly committed a major burglary, making away with property worth over Rs 2 crore. The incident took place while the house owner, currently residing in Dubai, was away.

The suspects, a couple from Bihar, were employed as domestic workers in the residence. They are believed to have stolen gold ornaments, diamond jewelry, and other valuable items from the house.

Burglary Reported to Narayanguda Police

Upon discovering the theft, the house owner filed a complaint at the Narayanguda Police Station. Authorities have initiated an investigation to trace the culprits and recover the stolen property.

Police are working to identify the suspects and are analyzing available leads to track their whereabouts. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as the case develops.

