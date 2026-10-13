Hyderabad Court Sentences Man to 20 Years in POCSO Case, Orders ₹2 Lakh Compensation

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered at Kamatipura Police Station. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 and ordered ₹2 lakh in compensation for the victim, according to a Hyderabad City Police press release issued on October 12, 2026.

The XII Additional Sessions Judge, Hyderabad, Kum. M. Archana Kumari, delivered the verdict on October 12. The case was registered as Crime No. 108/2021 and tried under Sessions Case No. SCPC 332/2021.

The convicted man, Md. Dastagir, a resident of Bilal Nagar, Kalapatha, Hyderabad, reportedly knew the minor victim as a neighbour. Police said he exploited the acquaintance under the pretext of love and marriage and subjected the child to repeated sexual assaults.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Kamatipura Police registered a case and investigated the allegations. The case involved Sections 363 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 5(l), read with Section 6, of the POCSO Act, 2012.

The court imposed the ₹10,000 fine under the relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. In case of non-payment, the accused will have to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment. The court also directed that ₹2 lakh be paid as compensation to the victim.

Hyderabad City Police acknowledged the efforts of the investigating and prosecution teams. Assistant Commissioner of Police Biksham Reddy, Additional Public Prosecutor J. Rama Krishna and Legal Support Officer T. Kalpana were among those involved in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Srinivas, IPS, Rajendranagar Zone, commended the team for its efforts in securing the conviction.

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