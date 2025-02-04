Hyderabad Cricket Association Welcomes India U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup-Winning Team

New Delhi: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president, Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally, extended a warm welcome to the members of India’s U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup-winning team at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday. The team was felicitated for their “impressive win & outstanding performance” during the tournament in Malaysia.

India’s Triumph at the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup

India’s U-19 women’s team successfully defended their title with a dominant nine-wicket win over first-time finalists South Africa. This victory was even more special as India became the first side in history to win the title without losing a single game throughout the tournament.

Felicitation of the U-19 World Cup Stars

Among the players, Gongadi Trisha, who was named ‘Player of the Tournament’ at the recently-concluded U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, received a special welcome. Along with her teammate Drithi Kesari, Trisha was accompanied by head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer and trainer Shalini upon their arrival in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.

The HCA president honored the players and support staff with shawls and bouquets, acknowledging their remarkable achievement.

Social Media Acknowledgement

Arishnapally shared his excitement on social media, saying, “Warm welcome to our Telangana cricket stars G. Trisha, Drithi, head coach Nooshin, and trainer Shalini at Hyderabad Airport! Their impressive performance and victory in the U19 World Cup have made us all proud!” He also posted a video of the players’ arrival with a caption: “Welcomed and felicitated our Telangana cricket stars G. Trisha, Drithi, Head Coach Nooshin & Trainer Shalini at Hyderabad Airport after their stellar performance in the U19 World Cup!”

Trisha’s Record-Breaking Performance

At the U19 World Cup, Trisha set the record for the most runs in a single edition of the event, amassing 309 runs in seven matches at an average of 77.25, including one century. She also claimed seven wickets, with a best of 3-6. Trisha was named Player of the Match in the final for her all-round performance: taking 3-15 with her leg spin and then scoring 44 not out to help India seal a nine-wicket victory and retain the U19 World Cup title.