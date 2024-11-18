Hyderabad Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Suspected Murder Case

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light as the body of a minor girl was discovered in the outskirts of Tukkuguda, near a plastic factory.

The victim, identified as Aishwarya (17) from Tek Anjaih Nagar, Miyapur, had been reported missing since November 8.

Details of the Incident:

The body was recovered by the police on Monday following a tip-off.

Initial investigations suggest the possibility of rape followed by murder , creating an atmosphere of tension and outrage in the area.

Aishwarya was reportedly acquainted with a youth from Uppuguda, whom the police suspect may be involved in the crime. The two were said to have connected through Instagram.

Police Investigation:

Law enforcement has initiated a thorough investigation and registered a case under relevant sections.

Forensic teams have been deployed to collect evidence from the crime scene.

Authorities are also examining social media interactions for leads on the suspected acquaintance.

Public Response:

The incident has sparked anger and grief among locals, who have demanded swift justice for the victim.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited as the Miyapur Police intensifies its probe into this tragic and horrifying case.