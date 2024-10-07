Hyderabad CSMP to Be Included in AMRUT 2.0 – CM Revanth Reddy Appeals to Union Minister Khattar for Metro Rail Phase 2 Support

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, has urged Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, to include Hyderabad’s Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) in AMRUT 2.0 or recognize it as a special project.

In a meeting held on Monday in Delhi, the Chief Minister highlighted that Hyderabad’s historic city is still reliant on an outdated sewerage system, which fails to meet current demands. He also pointed out the inadequate sewerage systems in nearby municipalities.

Stressing the importance of achieving 100% wastewater treatment in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas to maintain global living standards, CM Revanth Reddy informed Minister Khattar that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for the CSMP. This plan encompasses Hyderabad and 27 neighboring municipalities, covering a total of 7,444 kilometers, with an estimated cost of ₹17,212.69 crore. The Chief Minister presented the DPR to Minister Khattar, seeking financial assistance through AMRUT 2.0 or recognition as a special project.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister emphasized the environmental impact, noting that the Musi River flows through Hyderabad for 55 kilometers, with 110 kilometers of sewage draining into it. To address this issue, a DPR has been developed for the construction of trunk sewers, large-sized box drains, and new sewage treatment plants, estimated at a cost of ₹4,000 crore. The Chief Minister has submitted this DPR to the Union Minister, requesting prompt approval and permission to initiate the project.

On the topic of expanding the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2, CM Revanth Reddy informed Minister Khattar that DPRs have been finalized for multiple corridors, including Nagole to Shamshabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (36.8 km), Raidurgam to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), MG Bus Station to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km), Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km), and LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (7.1 km), totaling 76.4 kilometers. The estimated cost for this expansion is ₹24,269 crore.