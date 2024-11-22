Hyderabad Customer Finds Cockroaches in Food at Kukatpally Tiffin Center

Hyderabad: A shocking food safety incident has emerged from Kukatpally, Hyderabad, where a customer alleged finding cockroaches in his meal at a popular tiffin center near Nexus Mall. The alarming claim has raised serious concerns about hygiene standards in the city’s eateries.

Details of the Incident

The customer shared a viral tweet stating, “When we went for breakfast at Madhuram Tiffins, we found cockroaches in the chutneys served to us.”

He further alleged that the kitchen conditions were unsanitary, mentioning a “washroom inside the kitchen” and sharing video footage as evidence.

GHMC’s Response

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) quickly addressed the issue on Twitter, stating, “The concerned Food Safety team has been alerted on this issue, and the same will be resolved at the earliest.”

GHMC officials are expected to inspect the establishment and take necessary action to ensure compliance with food safety norms.

Public Outrage

The incident has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with users demanding stricter inspections and penalties for eateries failing to maintain hygiene standards.

Growing Concerns Over Food Safety

This is not the first time such incidents have been reported in Hyderabad. Customers have repeatedly voiced concerns about cleanliness and hygiene at popular food outlets, urging authorities to impose stricter regulations and monitoring mechanisms.

For updates on this story and food safety news in Hyderabad, stay tuned.