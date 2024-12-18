Hyderabad Cyberabad Police Launches Awareness Initiative P.R.O.T.E.C.T.

The Hyderabad Cyberabad Police, in collaboration with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), unveiled an ambitious awareness initiative named P.R.O.T.E.C.T. (Preventing Risks Online Through Education, Collaboration, and Training) on Tuesday. This comprehensive program aims to combat the alarming rise in cybercrimes by educating citizens, fostering collaboration, and providing robust training to protect individuals in the digital age.

Hyderabad Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s Message

Speaking at the launch, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty highlighted the urgent need for awareness around cybercrimes, describing them as one of the fastest-growing challenges of the modern world.

“Cybercrimes are compounding at an alarming rate every year. Digital fraud, such as people sharing their bank details and personal information with fraudsters, is a significant concern. We need collective efforts to combat these crimes effectively,” said Commissioner Mohanty.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of the helpline number 1930, urging citizens to remember and use it to report cybercrimes promptly. He called upon media outlets, social media influencers, students, and law enforcement agencies to join hands in raising awareness.

Focus Areas of P.R.O.T.E.C.T.

The initiative P.R.O.T.E.C.T. is structured around three core components:

Education: Providing citizens with vital knowledge about the latest cybercrimes and methods to safeguard themselves. Collaboration: Bringing together police personnel, volunteers, influencers, and the general public to create a united front against cybercrimes. Training: Equipping individuals with the skills to identify and address cyber threats effectively.

DCP Cyber Crimes’ Insights

DCP Cyber Crimes Sreebala emphasized the devastating impact of cybercrimes, stating, “In most cases, victims not only lose money but sometimes even their lives. Continuous education, collaboration, and training are essential to counteract these crimes.”

She announced the upcoming Cybercrime Mega Awareness Drive, scheduled for December 18, 2024, which will cover the entire Cyberabad Commissionerate. The drive will engage citizens through:

Interactive Sessions : Explaining common cybercrimes and how to prevent them.

: Explaining common cybercrimes and how to prevent them. Street Plays (Nukkad Natak) : Dramatic performances to illustrate real-life scenarios of cyber fraud.

: Dramatic performances to illustrate real-life scenarios of cyber fraud. Awareness Activities : Conducted at high-footfall locations such as: Colleges Corporate offices Malls Banks Parks Metro stations

: Conducted at high-footfall locations such as:

SCSC’s Role in the Initiative

Ramesh Kaza, General Secretary of SCSC, expressed his concern over the increasing frequency of cybercrimes. “From common citizens to high-profile individuals, no one is immune. The lack of awareness is a major contributing factor,” he said.

Kaza urged individuals to adopt the “Each One, Teach One” approach, emphasizing that collective awareness and collaboration are key to reducing cybercrimes.

Naved Khan, CEO of SCSC, outlined the operational strategy for P.R.O.T.E.C.T. He explained that two specialized teams would drive the initiative:

Team 1 : Comprising 50-60 SCSC volunteers.

: Comprising 50-60 SCSC volunteers. Team 2: Comprising 50-60 Police officers.

Each group will consist of two members: a police officer and a traffic volunteer. These teams will visit banks, hotels, parks, schools, colleges, and other public spaces to directly engage with citizens and educate them about cyber threats.

Theme and Vision

The theme of P.R.O.T.E.C.T. is:

“Let’s join hands to create a secure digital future.”

With a rallying cry of “Make A Difference On The Go!”, the initiative aims to inspire citizens to actively participate in building a safer digital ecosystem.

Key Highlights of the Awareness Drive

Public Engagement : Interaction with citizens at high-footfall areas to spread awareness.

: Interaction with citizens at high-footfall areas to spread awareness. Educational Campaigns : Sessions targeting different demographics, from students to senior citizens.

: Sessions targeting different demographics, from students to senior citizens. Media Support : Collaboration with mainstream media and social media influencers to amplify the message.

: Collaboration with mainstream media and social media influencers to amplify the message. Helpline Awareness: Encouraging the use of the 1930 helpline for reporting cybercrimes.

Why P.R.O.T.E.C.T. Matters

Cybercrime has become a pervasive threat, affecting individuals and organizations alike. Fraudsters exploit gaps in digital literacy, making awareness initiatives like P.R.O.T.E.C.T. crucial. By combining education, collaboration, and training, the program seeks to:

Prevent financial losses.

Protect sensitive personal information.

Foster a culture of vigilance in the digital space.

Conclusion

The launch of P.R.O.T.E.C.T. marks a significant step toward tackling the growing menace of cybercrimes in Hyderabad. The collective efforts of the Cyberabad Police, SCSC, and the community promise a brighter, safer digital future. Citizens are encouraged to participate actively in the initiative and leverage the resources provided to safeguard themselves and their loved ones from cyber threats.