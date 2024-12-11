Hyderabad Cybercrime: Woman and Daughters Lose ₹5.5 Crores in Digital Scam

Hyderabad: In yet another shocking incident of digital fraud, a senior citizen and her two daughters from Hyderabad fell victim to cybercriminals, losing a staggering ₹5.5 crore. The scammers, posing as officials from a central investigative agency, reportedly harassed the victims over a span of 17 days, coercing them into transferring the large sum of money.

The ordeal began on November 13, when the 67-year-old woman, a resident of the Basheerbagh area, received a call from someone claiming to be an employee of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller alleged that her Aadhaar card needed to be linked with her phone number for verification.

The Fraudulent Scheme

After gaining initial trust, the scammer escalated the situation, claiming to be a central agency official. He accused the woman and her two daughters of involvement in money laundering and drug trafficking activities using their Aadhaar numbers. Under constant pressure and fear of legal repercussions, the family was manipulated into transferring ₹5.5 crores to the fraudsters’ accounts.

Discovery of the Fraud

Realizing they had been duped only after the transfer was completed, the distressed family approached the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and filed a formal complaint. The case is now under investigation, with officials working to trace the perpetrators and recover the stolen amount.

Rising Cybercrime in Hyderabad

This incident highlights the alarming rise in cybercrimes in Hyderabad. Experts warn that sophisticated scams often rely on psychological manipulation and the misuse of official-sounding entities to target unsuspecting victims, particularly the elderly.

Precautions Against Cyber Fraud

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and follow these precautions:

Verify Identity: Always confirm the identity of callers claiming to be officials from government agencies. Avoid Sharing Sensitive Information: Do not share Aadhaar details, bank account numbers, or OTPs over the phone. Report Suspicious Calls: Inform the police or cybercrime cell if you receive dubious calls or messages. Educate Vulnerable Groups: Ensure that senior citizens and other vulnerable individuals are informed about common cyber fraud tactics.

The Telangana Cybercrime Wing has been actively raising awareness about such scams and encourages citizens to report suspicious activities through the helpline or their online portal.

The growing prevalence of cyber fraud serves as a reminder of the need for robust digital literacy and strong cybersecurity measures to protect individuals and families from falling prey to such scams.