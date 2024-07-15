Hyderabad | Dance Teacher Sexually Assaults First Class Student, Furious Parents Deliver Justice: Video

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident at Kiran International School in Medchal-Boduppal, a dance teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a first-grade student. Outraged by the incident, the child’s parents confronted and beat up the teacher.

The school authorities are under pressure to address the incident, and the local police have been alerted to take further action.

The safety and well-being of students have become a major concern for the parents and the school administration.

In a fit of fury and heartbreak, the parents confronted the accused teacher and physically assaulted him. This dramatic act of vigilante justice has drawn significant attention to the case, with urgent calls for stringent measures to safeguard students.