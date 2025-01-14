Hyderabad Weather: Dense Fog Grips City: Key Highways Suffer Reduced Visibility

Hyderabad: A thick blanket of fog covered parts of Hyderabad, especially the city’s outskirts, during the early hours of Tuesday, significantly reducing visibility and causing disruptions for commuters.

According to reports, the dense fog was particularly noticeable in areas surrounding major highways such as LB Nagar, Saroornagar, and Vanasthalipuram, which lie along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route. A similar situation was observed along the Bowenpally-Kompally (National Highway 44) route, causing visibility issues for travelers on these busy corridors.

IMD Forecasts More Foggy Conditions in Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad had earlier forecasted foggy conditions for the region. The IMD confirmed that isolated pockets across Telangana would continue to experience fog and mist, particularly during the morning hours, over the next three days. The department also stated that the minimum temperatures in the region would remain normal for the coming days.

Weather Enthusiast Reports on Foggy Conditions

Popular weather tracker T Balaji, known as @telangana Weatherman on social media platform X, also shared his observations. “Super dense fog all over the Southeast Telangana districts, especially along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. Fog likely to clear in the next 1 hour to 2 hours. Moderate winter chill to continue,” Balaji tweeted, offering some hope to commuters expecting clearer skies soon.

Commuter Caution Advised

As the dense fog lingered in parts of the city, local authorities and weather experts have advised commuters to exercise caution on the roads, especially in the affected areas where visibility was significantly low. Travelers are urged to use fog lights, drive at reduced speeds, and remain vigilant while navigating major highways.

With the fog expected to persist over the next few days, residents and commuters are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts from the IMD and follow safety measures while traveling.