Hyderabad Engineering Students Win Big at HackHarvard with Sustainability-Focused App

Hyderabad: A team of engineering students from Hyderabad has emerged victorious at HackHarvard, one of the world’s most renowned 36-hour hackathons hosted annually by Harvard University.

The winning team, consisting of Chukka Navneet Krishna and Kottakki Srikar Vamsi from Hyderabad, along with Amrit Subramanian from Tamil Nadu and Surya Santhosh Kumar from Kerala, stood out among thousands of global participants for their innovative approach to health and sustainability.

The team’s app, Sustainity, earned them top honors by offering two groundbreaking features designed to promote healthier lifestyles and environmental responsibility. The first feature allows users to scan food labels to analyze ingredients, empowering individuals to make informed dietary choices tailored to their personal health needs. The app also enables users to upload their health reports to assess the suitability of food items based on their unique health conditions.



The second feature of Sustainity focuses on sustainability, providing users with guidance on how to recycle products and adopt eco-friendly practices in their daily lives. This dual approach, addressing both personal health and environmental impact, impressed judges and earned the team recognition among over 1,000 competitors from prestigious institutions like MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Toronto.

HackHarvard, held annually, attracted participants from 284 universities across 22 countries this year. The recognition of this team underscores the growing impact of innovation in the fields of technology and sustainability, showcasing the exceptional potential of Hyderabad’s young engineers to contribute significantly to global challenges.