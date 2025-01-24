Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out at Tiffin Centre in Nizampet Area

A fire broke out on Friday at a tiffin centre located in the Nizampet area of Bachupally, Hyderabad, causing panic but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Authorities suspect that the fire was triggered by a gas leak from an LPG cylinder.

LPG Leak Causes Fire at Tiffin Centre

The incident occurred when a few individuals were inside the eatery. The workers at the tiffin centre noticed flames and thick smoke coming from the kitchen area. Reacting quickly, they alerted the local police and fire department, prompting an immediate response from the authorities.

Firefighters Contain Blaze and Evacuate LPG Cylinders

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after the alarm was raised. They swiftly took control of the situation and extinguished the fire. In an effort to prevent further damage or explosions, the LPG cylinders at the tiffin centre were carefully relocated to a safer location.

No Injuries Reported in Fire

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident, as the tiffin centre staff and other individuals inside the premises managed to evacuate in time. The fire caused some damage to the eatery, but the quick response from the fire department helped prevent a more devastating situation.

Traffic Jam in Bachupally Due to Fire

The fire incident also led to a traffic snarl in the Bachupally area as emergency vehicles and fire trucks caused temporary blockages on the roads. However, traffic police were on-site to manage the congestion and ensure that vehicles were redirected safely.

Investigation Underway

The Bachupally police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. Preliminary reports suggest that an LPG leak could have been the source of the blaze, but further investigation will confirm the exact cause. Authorities are also reviewing safety protocols at similar establishments to avoid such incidents in the future.

Importance of Fire Safety Measures

This incident highlights the importance of adhering to fire safety protocols, particularly in places where LPG cylinders are used. Regular checks, maintenance, and proper handling of gas equipment are essential to prevent fires and ensure the safety of both workers and customers.

Stay tuned for further updates as the investigation progresses.