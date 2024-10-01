Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five Members of a Family Attempt Suicide Due to Financial Distress

In a tragic incident, five members of the same family attempted suicide due to severe financial difficulties. The incident took place in the Kodandaram Nagar area under the Saroor Nagar police station limits in Hyderabad.

Abdul Wasi
1 October 2024 - 11:47
According to reports, V. Venkateshwara Prasad, along with his wife Latha and their three sons, consumed pesticide in an attempt to end their lives. The family was reportedly struggling with financial problems, which led to this desperate act.

Upon receiving the information, Saroor Nagar police immediately arrived at the scene and rushed all five family members to Osmania Hospital for treatment. Their condition remains critical, and they are undergoing medical care.

The Saroor Nagar police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. This incident highlights the growing concerns over financial distress faced by families and the need for increased support systems to prevent such tragedies.

