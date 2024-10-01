Hyderabad: Floodwater Released from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar Reservoirs, Authorities Issue Alert

Hyderabad: With continued inflow from the upstream areas, authorities have opened six gates of Osman Sagar (Gandipet) reservoir to release excess water downstream. Similarly, one gate of Himayat Sagar has also been lifted to manage the rising water levels.

As a result, a significant volume of water is being discharged into the Musi River, increasing the flow into the surrounding areas. Officials have issued warnings to residents in low-lying areas near the Musi River, advising them to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

The release of water from both reservoirs is being closely monitored to ensure flood management and public safety as authorities work to manage the situation. Residents are urged to remain cautious as the situation develops.