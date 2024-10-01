Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Floodwater Released from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar Reservoirs, Authorities Issue Alert

With continued inflow from the upstream areas, authorities have opened six gates of Osman Sagar (Gandipet) reservoir to release excess water downstream. Similarly, one gate of Himayat Sagar has also been lifted to manage the rising water levels.

Abdul Wasi1 October 2024 - 12:34
235 1 minute read
Hyderabad: Floodwater Released from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar Reservoirs, Authorities Issue Alert
Hyderabad: Floodwater Released from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar Reservoirs, Authorities Issue Alert

Hyderabad: With continued inflow from the upstream areas, authorities have opened six gates of Osman Sagar (Gandipet) reservoir to release excess water downstream. Similarly, one gate of Himayat Sagar has also been lifted to manage the rising water levels.

As a result, a significant volume of water is being discharged into the Musi River, increasing the flow into the surrounding areas. Officials have issued warnings to residents in low-lying areas near the Musi River, advising them to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

The release of water from both reservoirs is being closely monitored to ensure flood management and public safety as authorities work to manage the situation. Residents are urged to remain cautious as the situation develops.

Tags
Abdul Wasi1 October 2024 - 12:34
235 1 minute read

Related Articles

Demolitions in Musi Areas: Heartbreaking Scenes of Children Amid Ruins in Shankar Nagar

Demolitions in Musi Areas: Heartbreaking Scenes of Children Amid Ruins in Shankar Nagar

1 October 2024 - 15:06
Tensions Rise at Musi as Affected Residents Block Demolition Efforts

Tensions Rise at Musi as Affected Residents Block Demolition Efforts

1 October 2024 - 13:42
Big Breaking News: Demolition of Houses Begins in Musi River Area

Big Breaking News: Demolition of Houses Begins in Musi River Area

1 October 2024 - 12:49
Woman Murdered in Hyderabad, Police Launch Investigation

Woman Murdered in Hyderabad, Police Launch Investigation

1 October 2024 - 12:04
Back to top button