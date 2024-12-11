Hyderabad: Four Arrested for Illegal Sale of Steroid Injections Worth ₹3.15 Lakh

The Commissioner’s Task Force, Southwest Zone team, in coordination with Asif Nagar Police, apprehended four individuals involved in the illegal procurement and sale of Mephentermine Sulphate injections. A total of 217 injections, worth ₹3.15 lakh, were seized from their possession.

Details of the Arrested Individuals

Rashid Khan (38): A gym trainer and the main supplier, residing in Natraj Nagar, Hyderabad. Mohd Aftab Hussain (23): A therapist and associate of Rashid Khan, from Tappachabutra, Hyderabad. Mohd Habeeb Uddin alias Junaid (22): A student residing in Murad Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad. Mohd Rahmath (19): A technician from Mangalhat Out Post, Tappachabutra, Hyderabad.

Seized Items

Mephentermine Sulphate Injection IP 30mg (217 units)

Suzuki Burgman scooter (Registration No: TS 13 EU 3149)

Two mobile phones

Modus Operandi

The prime accused, Rashid Khan, a Maharashtra native, moved to Hyderabad and worked as a gym trainer. After facing financial losses in his gym business, Rashid Khan turned to selling Mephentermine Sulphate injections illegally. He procured these injections online through “Indian Mart” and distributed them to his associate, Mohd Aftab Hussain, who sold them at gyms, colleges, and local areas at inflated rates.

Also Read: Attempt to Communalize Minor Dispute Between Students at Hyderabad’s Sri Chaitanya School: Video

The injections, typically used for muscle growth and low blood pressure treatment, are in high demand among youth seeking rapid physical results. However, misuse of these steroids can lead to severe health issues.

Previous Criminal Records

Rashid Khan has been previously involved in similar cases:

Cr.No. 128/2022: Registered under sections 328, 420, and 336 IPC at Chandrangutta Police Station. Cr.No. 256/2024: Registered under various sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act at Abids Police Station.

Legal Action

The accused were selling the injections without valid licenses or prescriptions, violating multiple provisions under the law. A case has been registered under Cr.No. 507/2024 at Asif Nagar Police Station under sections 278 and 318(4) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The arrests were made under the supervision of Inspector S. Bala Swamy (Task Force, South West Zone) and SI B. Ajeeth Singh, along with the Asif Nagar Police team.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from using unauthorized steroids and report such illegal activities to the police.