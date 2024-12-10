Hyderabad Four Major Expos on Dairy, Food, Green Energy, and Electric Vehicles to Take Place at HITEX, from December 12-14, 2024

The HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad is set to host an exciting series of expos from December 12-14, 2024. The event will feature four prominent expos: the 4th Edition of the Dairy & Food Expo, the 6th Edition of the India Green Energy Expo, and the 4th Edition of the Green Vehicle Expo. The expos, organized by Media Day Marketing (MDM), will provide a significant platform for industry leaders, stakeholders, and enthusiasts to explore the latest developments in these crucial sectors.

Event Overview: Four Key Expos in One Place

1. Dairy & Food Expo

2. Green Energy Expo

3. Green Vehicle Expo

4. India Green Energy Expo

Held at the renowned HITEX Exhibition Centre in Madhapur, Hyderabad, the event promises to attract over 15,000 visitors and 100 exhibitors from diverse industries. The three-day event will provide a dynamic environment for knowledge-sharing, networking, and exploring new business opportunities.

Key Highlights and Special Features

Dignitaries and Guests:

The inauguration of the expos will be graced by prominent dignitaries, including Shri Ponnam Prabhakar, Honorable Minister of Transport, Government of Telangana, who will be the chief guest. Other notable figures such as Shri Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS, Principal Secretary (Energy), and Shri Vem Narender Reddy, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Telangana, will also be in attendance. Revolutionary Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Model by Varcas-Ryoto Electrix:

One of the most exciting announcements is from Varcas-Ryoto Electrix, which will showcase a groundbreaking model for developing EV infrastructure. The company plans to install 25,000 EV charging stations across Hyderabad at a remarkably affordable price of Rs 11,000 per station. This low-cost solution is aimed at local business owners, such as kirana shopkeepers, pan-wallahs, and tyre puncture services, allowing them to generate additional income of Rs 5,000 per month by offering EV charging services. Electric Vehicle Discounts and Giveaways:

Visitors to the Green Vehicle Expo will have the chance to win an electric two-wheeler each day over the course of the event. Additionally, Ryoto Electrix will offer exclusive discounts on EV scooters, priced at just Rs 24,500, compared to the standard price of Rs 38,500.

Focus Areas of the Four Expos

1. Dairy & Food Expo (4th Edition)

The Dairy & Food Expo is a premier event dedicated to the food and dairy industries in Telangana. The expo will feature:

Dairy Products

Beverages

Processing and Packaging Solutions

Cold Chain Logistics

Bakery and Kitchen Equipment

Exhibitors include renowned brands such as Heritage Foods, Creamline Jersey, Masqati Dairy, Akshayakalpa Organic, and Vijaya Telangana, showcasing over 700 products.

2. India Green Energy Expo (6th Edition)

The India Green Energy Expo will be a major platform for stakeholders in the renewable energy sector. The expo will focus on key areas like:

Solar Energy

Wind Energy

Hydropower

Biomass Energy

Carbon Credits

Exhibitors include V-Guard Industries, Motovolt, Micronix Energy Pvt Ltd, and Sakthi Accumulators, among others, displaying their innovative solutions for a sustainable energy future.

3. Green Vehicle Expo (4th Edition)

The Green Vehicle Expo will feature cutting-edge technology in electric and hybrid vehicles, including:

Electric Bikes and Scooters

Battery-Powered Vehicles

Hybrid Cars

Charging Stations

Accessories/Components for EVs

This expo is an excellent opportunity for visitors to experience the future of transportation firsthand. Attendees can test drive the latest electric vehicles and learn more about the Telangana EV Policy, which is designed to boost the adoption of electric vehicles in the state.

4. India Green Energy Expo

The India Green Energy Expo will provide an exclusive space for renewable energy developers, technology providers, traders, and consultants to showcase their expertise and solutions. The expo aims to accelerate the adoption of clean energy technologies and foster collaborations within the renewable energy sector.

Support and Sponsorship for the Expos

These expos have garnered substantial support from prominent local organizations, including:

FTCCI (Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry)

DICCI (Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

Telangana Solar Energy Association

Their involvement ensures that the expos are aligned with industry standards and meet the needs of stakeholders from various sectors.

Why Attend the HITEX Expos?

Attendees can expect several benefits from visiting the expos:

Meet industry leaders, innovators, and potential business partners from the dairy, food, green energy, and EV sectors. Exclusive Deals: Take advantage of exclusive product discounts and offers available only at the event.

Gain insights into the latest technologies, trends, and policy developments that are shaping the future of these industries. Hands-On Experience: Visitors to the Green Vehicle Expo can experience electric vehicles in real-time, test driving new models, and exploring new charging infrastructure.

Conclusion: A Platform for Growth and Innovation

The four expos at HITEX from December 12 to 14, 2024, will serve as an essential gathering for businesses and professionals from the dairy, food, green energy, and electric vehicle sectors. The event promises to showcase the latest innovations and provide opportunities for networking, collaboration, and growth. With support from key stakeholders and government bodies, the expos are poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of these industries in Telangana and beyond.