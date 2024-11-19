Hyderabad: Four-Storey Building Tilts in Gachibowli: Video

In a startling incident on Tuesday night, a four-storeyed building in Siddique Nagar, Gachibowli, was reported to have tilted, raising serious concerns about its structural stability. Following an immediate alert, local authorities rushed to the scene and evacuated all tenants from the building to ensure their safety.

The evacuation was carried out swiftly, with officials prioritizing the well-being of the residents, who were temporarily relocated to secure accommodations. The incident has sparked concerns about building safety in the rapidly developing Gachibowli area, which has seen an increase in both residential and commercial construction in recent years.

“We received a distress call late in the evening and responded immediately. The safety of the residents is our primary concern, and we made sure to evacuate everyone promptly,” said a municipal official who was present at the scene. “We are currently assessing the situation, and further details will be shared once the investigation is complete.”

The tilt of the building was discovered during a routine inspection, and the authorities have now launched a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the structural issue. It is yet unclear whether the building’s tilt was due to foundational problems, nearby construction activities, or other external factors.

#Hyderabad: A four-storeyed building was tilted in Siddique Nagar, #Gachibowli on Tuesday night. After receiving an alert, the officials promptly reached the site and evacuated the tenants of the building. Further details are awaited. #SiddiqueNagar pic.twitter.com/psAW7oeTMH — Hyderabad Mail (@Hyderabad_Mail) November 19, 2024

Local police were also stationed at the site to assist in managing the evacuation process and to maintain order. As of now, further details regarding the extent of the damage or the next steps for the residents are awaited.

This incident highlights growing concerns over building safety in urban areas like Gachibowli, where rapid development often outpaces infrastructure checks. Authorities have urged residents in nearby buildings to remain vigilant and report any structural issues they observe to prevent similar incidents in the future.