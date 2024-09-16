Hyderabad Ganesh Immersion: Special Focus on Khairatabad Mandap, Additional Police Force Deployed

Hyderabad: Minister Poonam Prabhakar announced that all preparations have been completed for Ganesh visarjan in Hyderabad tomorrow. Earlier today, the minister offered prayers at the Ganesh Mandap in Khairatabad and reviewed the arrangements.

Speaking to the media, the minister revealed that 300 cranes have been arranged within the GHMC limits, with 135 cranes stationed on the Tank Bund for the immersion process.

The Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra will commence tomorrow morning, and the immersion of the iconic 70-foot-long Khairatabad Ganesh is expected to be completed by noon. A 75-foot-long modern vehicle with 26 wheels, capable of carrying 100 tonnes, will be used for the immersion. Additionally, the Balapur Ganesh Laddoo auction will take place tomorrow at 9:30 am.

City Police Commissioner C V Anand stated that traffic restrictions will be enforced from 6 am tomorrow until 8 am the following day. Private buses and heavy vehicles entering the city via ORR will be restricted. The commissioner emphasized that steps have been taken to ensure a peaceful immersion.

Around 2,500 police personnel will be on duty during the event. Hyderabad Metro will extend its train services until 2 am, with the last metro train departing at 1 am and reaching its final destination by 2 am.