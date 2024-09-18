Hyderabad Ganesh Procession Ends Peacefully: Commissioner of Police
Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has announced that this year's Ganesh procession concluded peacefully with no major incidents reported.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has announced that this year’s Ganesh procession concluded peacefully with no major incidents reported.
According to Commissioner Anand, the immersion process was completed earlier than in previous years, and all city roads were reopened to traffic by 10:30 AM. The entire procedure was finished three hours ahead of last year’s schedule.
The initial plan was to complete the immersion process by 6 or 7 AM, but delays occurred due to unforeseen reasons and some organizers’ lack of cooperation. The police will follow up with organizers to ensure full cooperation in future events. Additionally, issues such as vehicle breakdowns and obstructive electric wires around large idols contributed to the delays.
Over the past ten days, approximately 100,000 idols were immersed in Hussain Sagar, with 15,000 idols immersed on the final day alone.
To ensure the peaceful conduct of the Ganesh festival, around 25,000 police personnel, including 15,000 dedicated to the event, were deployed across the city.
Commissioner Anand expressed gratitude to the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee for their cooperation with the police and for ensuring the immersion of the large idol by 1:30 PM on Tuesday. He also thanked other relevant government departments for their support.