Hyderabad: Gathering of More Than 4 Person Not Allowed from November 27 to December 8 – Here’s Why

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Departmental Tests, the Rachakonda police have issued prohibitory orders to ensure smooth conduct of the exams. The orders, effective from November 25 to December 8, impose restrictions on public gatherings near examination centers.

As per the directives, the gathering of four or more persons within a 200-meter radius of the exam venues will be strictly prohibited. The exams are scheduled to take place on November 25, followed by sessions from November 27 to December 3, and on December 7 and 8.

The prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 163 of the BNSS Act by the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police. Authorities have warned that any violation of these orders will result in legal action and prosecution.

This measure is aimed at maintaining order and preventing any disturbances that could affect the smooth conduct of the departmental tests. The police have urged the public to cooperate and adhere to the guidelines for the duration of the examination period.