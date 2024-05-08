Hyderabad Gears Up for Lok Sabha Polls: Over 45.91 Lakh Voters Ready to Cast Ballots

Hyderabad: With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 13, Hyderabad is bustling with preparations as over 45.91 lakh citizens gear up to exercise their democratic right across 3,986 polling stations scattered throughout the city.

In a concerted effort to ensure smooth proceedings, approximately 30,000 officials, comprising 16,000 polling officers and 14,000 law enforcement personnel, have been mobilized to oversee the electoral process and uphold the integrity of the democratic exercise.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, District Election Officer (DEO) Ronald Rose, alongside Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy, affirmed that all necessary arrangements have been meticulously put in place for the upcoming polls.

In addition to the Lok Sabha seats of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, by-elections for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly seat will also be concurrently conducted on the same day, amplifying the significance of the electoral event.

DEO Ronald Rose provided insights into the preliminary voter turnout, stating, “Around 60 per cent of the officers who applied for postal ballot have cast their votes at the three voter facilitation centres. Out of the 571 who opted for home voting, 532 have already cast votes. If officers have missed, we will keep the centres open on May 9 and 10, for home voting we will do one more attempt on May 8.”

Acknowledging past voter turnout rates, which stood at a modest 48 per cent in the recent Assembly polls and approximately 45 per cent during the 2019 Parliamentary elections, authorities have intensified awareness campaigns and are ensuring the provision of essential facilities at polling centers.

To facilitate ease of access for senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), cab services can be availed through the Saksham app, while voters can conveniently check queue statuses via the GHMC website. Notably, 383 polling stations have been identified as critical concerning law and order, with 224 in Hyderabad, 144 in Secunderabad, and 15 in Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Furthermore, an additional 663 polling stations are categorized as critical based on other polling challenges such as the Absentee, Shifted, and Dead (ASD) Voters’ List, underlining the meticulous planning and comprehensive approach adopted by electoral authorities to ensure a seamless and inclusive electoral process.