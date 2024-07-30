Hyderabad | GHMC Begins GIS On-Field Survey in City, Citizens Asked to Cooperate

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) began its field survey in some areas of the city here on Tuesday to implement an integrated Geographic Information System (GIS) for planning and development of Greater Hyderabad to leverage its citizen-centric services.

The survey commenced at localities including Uppal, Hayathnagar, Hydernagar, Kukatpally, KPHB Colony, Miyapur, and Chandanagar.

As part of the survey, every property and utility in Greater Hyderabad would be mapped and get-referenced, ensuring that property information is transparent.

“This would help in solving problems related to property tax and online payments will become easier.

High-resolution mapping makes the details of roads, parks, and other facilities clear.

The survey will be extended across the city in the coming days along with a drone survey,” a press release said here.

To ensure the success of this project, the GHMC requested the cooperation of all residents and property owners to be available with relevant information like building permission, latest property tax receipt, water bill, owners’ ID, and others.