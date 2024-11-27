Hyderabad: GHMC Demolish Illegal Encroachments Near Anmol Hotel in Eidi Bazaar

In a fresh wave of demolition drives, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Waqf Board have once again launched a crackdown on illegal encroachments in the city. This time, the target was an area near Anmol Hotel, located in the bustling Eid Bazaar. Several illegal structures, identified as unauthorized encroachments, were demolished by the authorities in an operation that took place early this morning.

The demolition operation, often referred to as “Bulldozer Raj,” saw heavy machinery being used to bring down the encroachments, which had been posing significant challenges to the city’s urban planning and infrastructure. The area near Anmol Hotel has long been a hotspot for illegal constructions, many of which were built on public land or in violation of zoning laws.

Authorities from GHMC and the Waqf Board stated that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to reclaim public spaces and ensure that land meant for specific uses, such as religious or civic purposes, was not being misused. The Waqf Board, in particular, has been focusing on clearing encroachments on Waqf land, which is intended for the welfare of the Muslim community.

The demolition drive has sparked mixed reactions from local residents and business owners. While some support the initiative as necessary for maintaining law and order, others have voiced concerns about the lack of notice and compensation for those displaced by the demolitions. Traders in the Eid Bazaar area have been particularly affected, with many arguing that the action is hitting small businesses hard during a time of economic recovery.

پھر شروع ہوا بلڈوزر راج۔



جی ایچ ایم سی اور وقف بورڈ کی جانب سے انمول ہوٹل عیدی بازار کے قریب غیر قانونی تجاوزات کو منہدم کردیا گیا۔ pic.twitter.com/uwhFOyWlW3 — Urdu Scribe (@urduscribe) November 27, 2024

Authorities have assured that efforts are being made to offer alternative solutions for displaced individuals, including providing relocation options where possible. The GHMC has also stated that the demolitions are part of a broader strategy to remove encroachments across the city, particularly in areas where such structures are impeding traffic flow or violating safety standards.

As the demolition operation continues, city officials are under pressure to strike a balance between urban development and the rights of citizens, ensuring that such measures are carried out in a transparent and equitable manner.