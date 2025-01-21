Hyderabad: HCL Technologies Launches Massive 320,000 Sq Ft, 5,000-Seater Global Delivery Centre

New Delhi: HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced on Tuesday the launch of a new state-of-the-art global delivery centre in Hyderabad, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its presence in the city. The new facility, located in the bustling Hi-Tech City, is set to house up to 5,000 employees and will focus on providing cutting-edge solutions in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital transformation to clients across various industries, including hi-tech, life sciences, and financial services.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

The new 320,000 sq. ft. centre is not only a testament to HCLTech’s expansion strategy but also reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability. The facility has received the Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council, highlighting the company’s focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable business practices.

C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, shared his excitement about the new launch, stating, “Hyderabad, with its world-class infrastructure and high-quality talent pool, has been a key location on HCLTech’s global network. The new centre will bring cutting-edge capabilities to our global client base and contribute to the local technology ecosystem.”

Expanding HCLTech’s Presence in Hyderabad

HCLTech has been operating in Hyderabad since 2007, and with the addition of this new centre, the company’s footprint in the city now spans five centres, with a combined seating capacity of 8,500. The new facility is expected to strengthen HCLTech’s ability to serve global clients, driving innovation and delivering world-class solutions in key sectors such as technology, healthcare, and finance.

Hyderabad is renowned for its robust talent pool, bolstered by prestigious institutions like the Indian School of Business (ISB), International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), and Osmania University, which continue to contribute to the city’s growth as a hub for technology and innovation.

Strengthening Local Ecosystem and Talent Pool

The expansion of HCLTech’s operations in Hyderabad underscores the city’s importance as a key strategic location for the company. With its highly skilled workforce and advanced infrastructure, Hyderabad continues to attract top-tier global companies. The new centre will not only create more job opportunities but also support the growth of the local technology ecosystem, further cementing the city’s position as a leading tech destination in India.

The launch of the new centre aligns with HCLTech’s strategy to enhance its global delivery capabilities while nurturing innovation and sustainability. As the company continues to grow, it aims to drive digital transformation across industries, ensuring that Hyderabad remains at the forefront of technological advancement.