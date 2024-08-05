Hyderabad Horror | Colleague Allegedly Rapes Woman After Trapping Her in His Room

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man named Santosh Chaitanya has been accused of assaulting a female colleague by trapping her in his flat in Begumpet, Hyderabad.

The victim, who hails from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, had moved to Hyderabad for work. Lacking accommodation, she sought help from Santosh, a colleague, who offered assistance in finding a place to stay. He assured her that she could temporarily stay at his flat, where he claimed he lived with his mother and sister.

Upon arriving at the flat, the woman realized that no one else was present. When she questioned Santosh about it, he allegedly confined her in a room and assaulted her.

The woman reportedly raised an alarm, to which Santosh responded by promising to marry her. A few days later, he released her, but when she tried to contact him, she found his phone was switched off. Feeling abandoned and betrayed, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint against him.

The case is currently under investigation, and the authorities are working to bring the accused to justice.