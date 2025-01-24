Hyderabad Horror: Partially Burnt Body of Woman Found; Police Launch Investigation

A partially burnt body of a woman was found under a culvert in Hyderabad. Police suspect foul play and have launched an investigation to identify the woman and determine the cause of death.

Hyderabad: A partially charred body of a woman was discovered under a culvert near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Medchal, Hyderabad, on Friday afternoon. Police have launched an investigation into the disturbing discovery, which appears to be a case of murder.

Discovery of the Body

Authorities were alerted about the body after receiving information from the public. Upon reaching the scene, police found that the woman, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, had been set on fire in an apparent attempt to conceal her identity. It is suspected that the woman was brought to the location by unidentified individuals, who then murdered her and set her body ablaze, likely using kerosene or petrol.

The face of the woman had turned dark due to the smoke from the fire, making identification difficult. Efforts are underway to clean the face in hopes of revealing more clues for identification. Police also noted that the woman had visible tattoos: one reading ‘Srikant’ in Telugu and another ‘Narender’ in English, on her hand. She was also wearing a gold chain, which could provide further leads.

Ongoing Investigation

A forensic team has been dispatched to the site to gather evidence. The police have stated that while it initially appears to be a murder, the full details surrounding the crime, including the motive and the identity of the perpetrators, are still under investigation. At this time, there have been no reports of any missing person cases at the Medchal police station that could be linked to the woman.

The authorities are working to determine whether the tattoos and other belongings can help identify the woman or lead to a breakthrough in the case.

Concerns and Appeals

This chilling incident has raised concerns in the local community about safety and security. Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that might help solve the case. Police are also exploring all possible angles, including whether the woman could have been involved in any personal or criminal matters that led to her death.

As the investigation continues, the police are working tirelessly to uncover the circumstances behind this tragic incident and bring those responsible to justice.