Hyderabad Hospital Found Negligent in Patient’s Death, Ordered to Pay Rs 10 Lakh

Hyderabad: In a landmark ruling, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Hyderabad has directed Vasavi Medical & Research Centre and two of its doctors to jointly compensate Rs 10 lakh to a man whose mother died following alleged medical negligence during treatment.

The case was filed by A Rajesh, a resident of Masab Tank, who claimed that his 75-year-old mother, who had no prior history of hypertension, diabetes, or heart disease, visited the hospital for a routine angiogram. After the angiogram, the doctors reportedly informed Rajesh that his mother had two blockages in her heart and recommended angioplasty with stent insertion.

Rajesh contends that the hospital assured him that the procedure carried no risks. However, soon after, he was informed that his mother had suffered a cardiac arrest during the procedure and tragically passed away.

Further adding to the family’s distress, Rajesh alleged that the hospital refused to provide him with the case sheet detailing the treatment his mother had received, leading to concerns over transparency and accountability.

In its defense, Vasavi Medical & Research Centre denied any negligence, claiming that Rajesh had misunderstood the medical procedures. The hospital stated that it had thoroughly investigated the matter and adequately informed Rajesh about the potential risks associated with the angioplasty.

Court’s Findings and Order

In its ruling, the consumer disputes commission noted that the hospital and its medical team had acted negligently by performing multiple procedures on the patient simultaneously, despite knowing she was not prepared for angioplasty with stenting following the angiogram. This was deemed particularly reckless, considering the patient’s age and lack of prior health issues.

The commission further highlighted that the hospital had failed to adhere to standard medical protocols and did not provide adequate documentation to show that proper procedures were followed.

Despite repeated requests, the hospital also failed to provide the necessary case sheet and other documents, which the commission considered a serious lapse in service.

As a result, the commission directed the hospital to pay Rs 10 lakh in compensation to the complainant, along with an additional Rs 10,000 to cover other costs, to be paid within 45 days of the order.

The ruling is a reminder of the importance of transparency and adherence to medical standards in healthcare practices.